BAUSCH + LOMB Earnings Results: $BLCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

BAUSCH + LOMB ($BLCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,280,000,000, missing estimates of $1,283,947,256 by $-3,947,256.
BAUSCH + LOMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of BAUSCH + LOMB stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 6,659,495 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $128,461,658
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,623,240 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,315,714
- APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 1,377,190 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,872,051
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 796,400 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,382,983
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 781,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,121,113
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 762,451 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,707,679
- POINT72 EUROPE (LONDON) LLP removed 653,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,605,860
