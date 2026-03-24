A Bausch + Lomb Director Just Bought $77,000 in Stock. That's Only Half the Story

Key Points

Alfonso Eduardo acquired 4,300 common shares on March 2, 2026, at around $17.90 per share, for a total transaction value of ~$77,000.

Bausch + Lomb, matched his purchase with restricted stock units, raising his direct holdings to 13,855 shares post-transaction.

The filing reflects only direct ownership; there are no indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction.

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Director Buys BLCO 4,300 Shares for $77,000

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), a global leader in eye health products and surgical devices, reported a recent insider buy amid ongoing sector activity.

Alfonso Eduardo, Director at Bausch + Lomb, reported an open-market purchase of 4,300 common shares for a total consideration of approximately $77,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 4,300 Transaction value ~$77,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 13,855 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$255,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.90); post-transaction value based on March 2, 2026 market close ($18.41). Bausch + Lomb's matching share program granted an additional 4,300 restricted share units at no cost in connection with this purchase, vesting in equal thirds on the first, second, and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to continued board service.

Key questions

What does this purchase indicate about Alfonso Eduardo's ownership strategy?

The open-market purchase of 4,300 shares at $17.90 triggered an equal grant of 4,300 matching restricted share units, bringing Alfonso's total holdings from roughly 5,255 to 13,855 shares. As a director who joined January 1, 2026, he is required to hold $400,000 in equity within five years — this transaction brings him to roughly $248,000 toward that threshold. He paid for half out of pocket; the rest vests over three years."

The open-market purchase of 4,300 shares at $17.90 triggered an equal grant of 4,300 matching restricted share units, bringing Alfonso's total holdings from roughly 5,255 to 13,855 shares. As a director who joined January 1, 2026, he is required to hold $400,000 in equity within five years — this transaction brings him to roughly $248,000 toward that threshold. He paid for half out of pocket; the rest vests over three years." Were any derivative securities or indirect entities involved in this transaction?

The filing includes two transactions: an open-market purchase of 4,300 shares at $17.90, and a matching grant of 4,300 restricted share units at no cost, awarded automatically under the company's matching share program. No options, trusts, or indirect entities were involved. All activity is direct.

The filing includes two transactions: an open-market purchase of 4,300 shares at $17.90, and a matching grant of 4,300 restricted share units at no cost, awarded automatically under the company's matching share program. No options, trusts, or indirect entities were involved. All activity is direct. Was this purchase executed at a premium or discount to recent market prices?

The shares were acquired at $17.90, a small discount to the March 2 closing price of $18.41. The timing also coincides with Alfonso building toward a mandatory $400,000 director ownership requirement, which adds context to the price level at which he chose to trigger the matching program.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 23, 2026) $15.84 Market capitalization $5.61 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.10 billion Net income (TTM) ($360.00 million)

* 1-year performance metrics, if present, are calculated using full year figures provided by the Q4 and full year 2025 earnings press release as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Bausch + Lomb offers a broad portfolio of vision care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, and surgical devices, including contact lenses, lens care solutions, over-the-counter eye health products, and surgical equipment for eye procedures.

BLCO generates revenue through the sale of branded and generic eye health products to healthcare providers, clinics, and direct-to-consumer channels globally.

The company serves ophthalmologists, optometrists, surgical centers, and end consumers seeking vision correction and eye health solutions worldwide.

Bausch + Lomb is a global leader in eye health, operating across three key segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The company leverages a diversified product portfolio and extensive distribution network to serve both healthcare professionals and consumers. Its scale, established brand, and focus on innovation position it competitively within the medical instruments and supplies industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Eduardo wrote a $77,000 check for company stock earlier this month. Bausch + Lomb then handed him the same number of shares again for free — that's the matching program at work. Buy on the open market, get an equal grant of restricted units vesting over three years. It's worth understanding the full context before reading too much into it. Alfonso joined the board on January 1, 2026 and is working toward a mandatory director ownership threshold. Part of what's happening here is a new director using the matching program to build that position efficiently. The matching program is designed to help with exactly that.That doesn't make it meaningless. He still put up real cash. He can't flip the matched units either — they vest in thirds over three years, so he has to stick around for the payoff. That's still the kind of alignment retail investors should want to see from a board member. BLCO operates in eye health, a sector with steady long-term demand. A new director building a required stake through the matching program is standard governance. Whether it signals anything beyond that is harder to say but worth…keeping an eye on.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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