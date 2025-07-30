Bausch + Lomb Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO):

Earnings: -$62 million in Q2 vs. -$151 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bausch + Lomb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $25 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $1.278 billion in Q2 vs. $1.216 billion in the same period last year.

