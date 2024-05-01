Bausch + Lomb Corporation Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO):

Earnings: -$167 million in Q1 vs. -$90 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.48 in Q1 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bausch + Lomb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $24 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $1.10 billion in Q1 vs. $931 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.60 Bln-$4.70 Bln

