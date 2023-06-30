News & Insights

Bausch + Lomb Climbs On Agreement With Novartis To Acquire XIIDRA For $2.5 Bln

June 30, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO) are gaining more than 8 percent on Friday morning after the company said that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Novartis to acquire XIIDRA 5%, a non-steroid drops approved for dry eye disease with a special focus on inflammation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bausch + Lomb will acquire XIIDRA, libvatrep and AcuStream from Novartis for up to $2.5 billion. Bausch will make an upfront payment of $1.75 billion in cash with potential milestone obligations of up to $750 million.

Currently, shares are at $20.80, up 8.45 percent from the previous close of $19.18 on a volume of 638,852.

