News & Insights

US Markets
BLCO

Bausch + Lomb buys J&J's dry eye relief drops for $107 mln

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

July 06, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds details on the deal, background

July 6 (Reuters) - Bausch + Lomb BLCO.TO said on Thursday it has acquired Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N eye and contact lens drops for $106.5 million in an all-cash deal to expand its portfolio of over-the-counter eye care products.

This comes after the company struck a $1.75 billion deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S late last month to buy several eye-care products including anti-inflammation eye drop Xiidra.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLCO
JNJ
BHC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.