Bausch + Lomb buys J&J's dry eye relief drops for $107 mln

July 6 (Reuters) - Bausch + Lomb BLCO.TO said on Thursday it has acquired Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N eye and contact lens drops for $106.5 million in an all-cash deal to expand its portfolio of over-the-counter eye care products.

This comes after the company struck a $1.75 billion deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S late last month to buy several eye-care products including anti-inflammation eye drop Xiidra.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)

