Bausch + Lomb Board Chairman Joseph Papa Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO), a unit of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday said Joseph C. Papa has resigned as chairman of the board.

Papa's decision to leave the position is "not the result of any disagreement with the Company", said Bausch + Lomb in a statement.

Thomas W. Ross, Sr. has been appointed as the new chair of the Board.

Papa has also been serving as the chief executive of the company. The company now said it is on the look for a new CEO.

