Bausch + Lomb Appoints Brent Saunders As CEO

February 15, 2023 — 07:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO), a company focused on eye healthcare, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Brent Saunders as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board with effect from March 6.

As previously announced, Joseph C. Papa will step down as CEO.

To facilitate a smooth transition, Saunders will join Bausch + Lomb on February 16, in an advisory capacity.

Saunders is returning to Bausch + Lomb after having served at the company as CEO from 2010 to 2013.

