Markets
BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Announces Publication Of Phase 3 Results On LUMIFY Preservative Free

July 29, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) Tuesday said results from a Phase 3 study showed that LUMIFY Preservative Free is non inferior to LUMIFY redness reliever eye drops for reducing redness in the eyes.

In the study, participants with ocular redness were received either LUMIFY Preservative Free or LUMIFY. The study met its primary goal by demonstrating LUMIFY Preservative Free is non-inferior to LUMIFY in reducing ocular redness.

These data were published in Ophthalmology and Therapy.

"The results show that LUMIFY Preservative Free is a well-tolerated alternative option for consumers with ocular redness who have sensitivities to preservatives or are at increased risk of ocular surface disease," said Melissa Toyos, MD and partner, Toyos Clinic, Nashville, TN.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.