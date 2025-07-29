Bausch + Lomb Announces Publication Of Phase 3 Results On LUMIFY Preservative Free

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) Tuesday said results from a Phase 3 study showed that LUMIFY Preservative Free is non inferior to LUMIFY redness reliever eye drops for reducing redness in the eyes.

In the study, participants with ocular redness were received either LUMIFY Preservative Free or LUMIFY. The study met its primary goal by demonstrating LUMIFY Preservative Free is non-inferior to LUMIFY in reducing ocular redness.

These data were published in Ophthalmology and Therapy.

"The results show that LUMIFY Preservative Free is a well-tolerated alternative option for consumers with ocular redness who have sensitivities to preservatives or are at increased risk of ocular surface disease," said Melissa Toyos, MD and partner, Toyos Clinic, Nashville, TN.

