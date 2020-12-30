Markets
BHC

Bausch Health's Dexaven Gets New Indication In Poland To Treat Patients With COVID-19

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) said Wednesday that Poland's Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products has granted an additional new indication for Dexaven or dexamethasone phosphate solution for injection, 4 mg/ml, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 in adult and adolescent patients-- 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg -- who require oxygen therapy.

Dexaven is a corticosteroid that reduces inflammation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not approve Dexamethasone-containing products in the United States as a treatment for COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular