Bausch Health's Dexaven Gets New Indication In Poland To Treat Patients With COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) said Wednesday that Poland's Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products has granted an additional new indication for Dexaven or dexamethasone phosphate solution for injection, 4 mg/ml, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 in adult and adolescent patients-- 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg -- who require oxygen therapy.

Dexaven is a corticosteroid that reduces inflammation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not approve Dexamethasone-containing products in the United States as a treatment for COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.