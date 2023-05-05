Bausch Health's (BHC) Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss, Shares Down

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC were down 20.41% in response to first-quarter 2023 results.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents and our estimate of 67 cents and also decreased from 73 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues of $1.94 billion were up 1% year over year. However, revenues missed our estimate of $1.95 billion and the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.32%

Revenues in the quarter were affected by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $40 million and the impact of divestitures and discontinuations of $7 million. Revenues were up 4% on an organic basis year over year.

Quarter in Detail

The company reports revenues through five segments – Salix, International, Diversified Products, Solta Medical and Bausch + Lomb.

Salix revenues came in at $496 million, up 7%, driven by growth in Xifaxan, Relistor (up 22%) and Trulance (up 10%). Xifaxan revenues grew 7% in the quarter and overall demand increased 4%.

International Rx revenues in the quarter were $247 million, up 1%. Revenues increased 5% organically , driven by growth in Canada and Europe, after excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

Diversified Products revenues were $197 million, down 21% from the year-ago quarter due to decreases in sales across neurology, generics and dermatology, partially offset by an increase in sales in dentistry. Jublia sales were impacted partly by a shift in the patient coverage mix, which reduced net pricing.

The FDA has accepted the company’s new drug application for IDP-126, the first triple combination product for treating acne vulgaris and set a target action date of Oct 20, 2023.

Solta Medical reported revenues of $73 million, up 1%. Revenues were up 6% organically, primarily driven by strong results in Asia Pacific (excluding China). Management is cautiously optimistic for the remainder of the year and the return to growth in China following the lift of the COVID restrictions.

Revenues from Bausch + Lomb were $931 million, up 5% year over year. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $31 million and the impact of divestitures and discontinuations of $2 million, revenues increased organically by 8% year over year.

Bausch Health's eye health business, Bausch + Lomb, launched its initial public offering (IPO) and subsequently began trading under the ticker "BLCO" on May 6, 2022.

Pipeline Development

The phase II study on amiselimod, a new oral S1P receptor modulator that targets the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis, is progressing. The study is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

2023 Guidance

Revenues are projected in the range of $8.35-$8.55 billion. Management continues to expect challenging market conditions in the neurology, dermatology and generic businesses for the balance of the year.

Our Take

Bausch's first-quarter results were disappointing due to decreases in sales across neurology, generics and dermatology. Nevertheless, the Salix business maintains momentum.

