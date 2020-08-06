US Markets
BHC

Bausch Health to spin off eye care business, shares soar

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Published

Canadian drugmaker Bausch Health Companies Inc said on Thursday it would spin off its eye care unit, Bausch + Lomb, into a separate publicly listed company, seven years after acquiring it for nearly $9 billion.

Adds details on eye care unit, share movement

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO said on Thursday it would spin off its eye care unit, Bausch + Lomb, into a separate publicly listed company, seven years after acquiring it for nearly $9 billion.

The company's U.S. shares were up 28% at $24.85 before the opening bell.

Bausch Health, previously known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, has been seeking to get past a series of scandals and accounting issues under its previous management.

The company last week agreed to pay $45 million, and three of its former top executives agreed to penalties, to settle charges of improper revenue recognition and misleading disclosures in U.S. regulatory filings.

Bausch Health said the spin-off would create two companies, one of which would consist of Bausch Health's global vision care, surgical, consumer and ophthalmic businesses that brought in revenue of about $3.7 billion in 2019.

The other company would comprise brands across the Salix, International, neurology and medical dermatology businesses that brought in a revenue of about $4.9 billion in 2019.

UPDATE 1-Bausch Health, three former execs agree to penalties to resolve U.S. SEC charges

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular