Bausch Health to spin-off eye care business

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO said on Thursday it would spin-off its eye care unit Bausch + Lomb into a separate publicly listed company.

Bausch Health, previously known as Valeant, said the spin off would create two companies, one focused on eye health and the other on treatments.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.