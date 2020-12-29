Markets
BHC

Bausch Health To Pay Down Additional $275 Mln Of Debt - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) said Tuesday that it will pay down an additional $275 million of its senior secured term loans on December 31, 2020, using the cash on hand and cash generated from operations. Following this repayment, the company will have no debt maturities or mandatory amortization payments until 2024.

Bausch Health said its total debt repayment in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be about $480 million. For the full year of 2020, the company will repay a total of about $900 million of its debt from cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular