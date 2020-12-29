Bausch Health To Pay Down Additional $275 Mln Of Debt - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) said Tuesday that it will pay down an additional $275 million of its senior secured term loans on December 31, 2020, using the cash on hand and cash generated from operations. Following this repayment, the company will have no debt maturities or mandatory amortization payments until 2024.

Bausch Health said its total debt repayment in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be about $480 million. For the full year of 2020, the company will repay a total of about $900 million of its debt from cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

