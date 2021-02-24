Bausch Health to add two directors from Icahn Group to board

Adds background, appointment details

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO said on Wednesday it will add two directors from Icahn Group to its board, including Carl Icahn's son Brett, weeks after the activist investor disclosed a nearly 8% stake in the Canadian drugmaker.

With the latest appointment of Bret Icahn and Steve Miller, both portfolio managers at Icahn Capital LP, the size of Bausch Health's board will increase to 13 members.

The new members will be appointed to board committees - the finance and transactions committee and the committee assisting with evaluating strategic alternatives, including the potential spin of Bausch's eye health business.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.