US Markets
BHC

Bausch Health to add two directors from Icahn Group to board

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published

Bausch Health Companies Inc said on Wednesday it will add two directors from Icahn Group to its board, including Carl Icahn's son Brett, weeks after the activist investor disclosed a nearly 8% stake in the Canadian drugmaker.

Adds background, appointment details

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO said on Wednesday it will add two directors from Icahn Group to its board, including Carl Icahn's son Brett, weeks after the activist investor disclosed a nearly 8% stake in the Canadian drugmaker.

With the latest appointment of Bret Icahn and Steve Miller, both portfolio managers at Icahn Capital LP, the size of Bausch Health's board will increase to 13 members.

The new members will be appointed to board committees - the finance and transactions committee and the committee assisting with evaluating strategic alternatives, including the potential spin of Bausch's eye health business.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More