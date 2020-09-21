Bausch Health To Acquire Ophthalmology Assets Of Allegro - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO), through its affiliate, has entered into an agreement to acquire an option to purchase all ophthalmology assets of Allegro, including global rights for risuteganib (Luminate), Allegro's lead investigational compound in retina. The option payment totaling $50 million would be made in two tranches, with the first payment of $10 million upon signing. Allegro intends to raise additional funding, following which, Bausch Health will make a second payment of $40 million, which is expected to be made in 2021.

Other ophthalmology assets of Allegro include ALG-1007, a topical integrin regulator under investigation for the treatment of dry eye disease.

