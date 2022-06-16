Bausch Health suspends plans for Solta IPO

Adds suspension details

June 16 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO said on Thursday that it is suspending its plans for the initial public offering of its unit Solta Medical, citing challenging market conditions.

Bausch said it will revisit alternative paths for the medical aesthetics company in future.

In August, Bausch announced plans to pursue an IPO of Solta in a bid to shed non-core assets and cut down debt.

