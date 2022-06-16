BioTech
BHC

Bausch Health suspends plans for Solta IPO

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published

Bausch Health Companies Inc said on Thursday that it is suspending its plans for the initial public offering of its unit Solta Medical, citing challenging market conditions.

Adds suspension details

June 16 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO said on Thursday that it is suspending its plans for the initial public offering of its unit Solta Medical, citing challenging market conditions.

Bausch said it will revisit alternative paths for the medical aesthetics company in future.

In August, Bausch announced plans to pursue an IPO of Solta in a bid to shed non-core assets and cut down debt.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

Accelerating Inclusion in Clinical Trials

Jun 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular