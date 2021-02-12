Bausch Health shareholder says eye care spinoff should be completed in 2021

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Glenview Capital Management, a shareholder in Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO, said on Friday the Canadian drugmaker should spin off its eye care unit, Bausch Global Eyecare, in an "optimal fashion" in 2021.

Glenview Capital currently owns more than 21 million shares, or about 6% of the Canadian company, primarily in voting securities.

In August, Bausch Health said it would spin off its eye care unit, Bausch + Lomb, into a separate publicly listed company.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

