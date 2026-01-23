BioTech
BHC

Bausch Health Says RED-C Phase 3 Trials Miss Primary Endpoint In Hepatic Encephalopathy

January 23, 2026 — 08:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) on Friday said its Phase 3 RED-C clinical program evaluating amorphous rifaximin solid soluble dispersion (SSD) in adults with liver cirrhosis for the primary prevention of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) did not meet its primary endpoint.

The RED-C program includes two Phase 3 trials assessing rifaximin SSD for delaying the first episode of HE in adults with liver cirrhosis who have no prior HE episodes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.