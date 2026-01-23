Bausch Health Says RED-C Phase 3 Trials Miss Primary Endpoint In Hepatic Encephalopathy

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) on Friday said its Phase 3 RED-C clinical program evaluating amorphous rifaximin solid soluble dispersion (SSD) in adults with liver cirrhosis for the primary prevention of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) did not meet its primary endpoint.

The RED-C program includes two Phase 3 trials assessing rifaximin SSD for delaying the first episode of HE in adults with liver cirrhosis who have no prior HE episodes.

