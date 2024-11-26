Bausch Health put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Bausch Health (BHC) with 20,171 puts trading, or 8x expected. Most active are Dec-24 7 puts and Dec-24 7.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 19,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 10.34, while ATM IV is up nearly 14 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 20th.
