Bausch Health Promotes Sam Eldessouky To Succeed Paul Herendeen As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) announced Thursday that Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, will succeed Paul Herendeen as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2021. Eldessouky will also join the company's executive committee and report directly to Joseph Papa, chairman and CEO of Bausch Health.

Herendeen will move to the newly created role of Advisor to the chairman and CEO of Bausch Health, effective June 1, 2021. Herendeen will remain an executive vice president (EVP) and Section 16 officer of Bausch Health.

Eldessouky joined Bausch Health in 2016 as senior vice president and corporate controller. Previously, he served as senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer for Tyco International plc. Prior to that, Mr. Eldessouky spent ten years at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The company noted that a successor for Eldessouky in his current role as senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer is under review by leadership and is expected to be announced shortly.

