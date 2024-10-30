Bausch Health options imply 10.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Bausch Health (BHC) is normal with calls leading puts 10:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 10.2%, or 84c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.5%.
