Bausch Health names Sam Eldessouky as new CFO

March 11 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Bausch Health Companies Inc said on Thursday Chief Accounting Officer Sam Eldessouky will become its new chief financial officer in June.

Its current CFO, Paul Herendeen, will take on the role of advisor to the chairman and chief executive officer. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;)) Keywords: BAUSCH HEALTH CFO/ (URGENT)

