Bausch Health, Glenmark Specialty Say Health Canada Approves RYALTRIS

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) and Glenmark Specialty S.A., a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., announced Friday that RYALTRIS (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray) has been approved by Health Canada for the symptomatic treatment of moderate to severe seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) and associated ocular symptoms in adults, adolescents, and children aged 6 years and older.

RYALTRIS is a fixed-dose combination therapy that provides relief for the symptoms of SAR, both nasal and ocular, in one easy-to-use nasal spray. The onset of action for nasal symptom relief occurs within 15 minutes after administration of RYALTRIS.

