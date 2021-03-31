Markets
Bausch Health Enters Deal To Sell Equity Interests In Amoun - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) said the company and certain of its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of their equity interests in Amoun Pharmaceutical Company S.A.E. to Abu-Dhabi based ADQ, for total gross consideration of approximately $740 million.

"The sale of Amoun marks significant progress in our efforts to reduce overall Bausch Health debt as we continue to pursue all opportunities to drive value for our shareholders, including preparing for the spinoff of Bausch + Lomb," said Joseph Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health.

