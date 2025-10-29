Bausch Health Companies Turns To Profit In Q3; Stock Up In After-hours

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the third quarter of 2025 was $179 million or $0.48 per share, compared to net loss of $85 million or $0.23 per share for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $264 million.

Consolidated adjusted net income attributable to the company for the third quarter of 2025 was $434 million, compared with $415 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $19 million, primarily due to an increase in contribution and lower selling, general, and administrative expense, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Total consolidated reported revenues were $2.68 billion for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $2.51 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $171 million, or 7%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $29 million, acquisitions of $3 million, and divestitures and discontinuations which negatively impacted the prior year by $3 million, revenue increased 5% on an organic1 basis compared with the third quarter of 2024.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.06 per share and revenues of $2.63 billion for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company raised full-year 2025 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations guidance.

The company now expects annual revenues to be in the range of $10.050 billion - $10.250 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $10.12 billion for the year.

