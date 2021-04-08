Bausch Health Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:BHC) Path To Profitability

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. On 31 December 2020, the US$11b market-cap company posted a loss of US$560m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Bausch Health Companies' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Bausch Health Companies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 13 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$242m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 58% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:BHC Earnings Per Share Growth April 8th 2021

Underlying developments driving Bausch Health Companies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Bausch Health Companies is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Bausch Health Companies, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Bausch Health Companies' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Bausch Health Companies worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Bausch Health Companies is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Bausch Health Companies’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.