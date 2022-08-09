Bausch Health Companies Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC):

Earnings: -$145 million in Q2 vs. -$595 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.40 in Q2 vs. -$1.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bausch Health Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $201 million for the period.

Analysts projected $0.89 per share Revenue: $1.96 billion in Q2 vs. $2.10 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.05 - $8.22 bln

