Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

It's been a sad week for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), who've watched their investment drop 13% to US$28.08 in the week since the company reported its first-quarter result. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$2.0b, while statutory losses ballooned to US$1.71 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:BHC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Bausch Health Companies' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$8.61b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 7.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 30% to US$2.01. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$8.67b and US$0.042 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Bausch Health Companies even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a sizeable expansion in per-share losses.

The consensus price target held steady at US$33.47, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bausch Health Companies at US$41.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Bausch Health Companies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 9.5% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 5.0% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.1% annually. Not only are Bausch Health Companies' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Bausch Health Companies. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Bausch Health Companies analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Bausch Health Companies (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

