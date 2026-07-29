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Bausch Health Companies Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

July 29, 2026 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $258 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bausch Health Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $2.852 billion from $2.530 billion last year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $258 Mln. vs. $148 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $2.852 Bln vs. $2.530 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 10.790 B To $ 11.040 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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