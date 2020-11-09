Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.51, changing hands as high as $18.88 per share. Bausch Health Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.15 per share, with $31.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.89.

