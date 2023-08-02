Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Price Target Increased by 9.00% to 6.76

The average one-year price target for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) has been revised to 6.76 / share. This is an increase of 9.00% from the prior estimate of 6.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.50 to a high of 7.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.38% from the latest reported closing price of 9.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch Health Companies. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 16.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHC is 0.24%, an increase of 28.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.21% to 285,536K shares. The put/call ratio of BHC is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 34,721K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paulson holds 26,439K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 16,604K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,684K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 16,533K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,284K shares, representing a decrease of 28.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 16.95% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 15,000K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

