Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Price Target Increased by 5.99% to 6.99

The average one-year price target for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) has been revised to 6.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.99% from the prior estimate of 6.60 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.74 to a high of 7.39 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.84% from the latest reported closing price of 9.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch Health Companies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHC is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 306,997K shares. The put/call ratio of BHC is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 34,721K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 27,645K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,987K shares, representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Paulson holds 26,439K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 15,801K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,801K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 79.77% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 15,650K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,662K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 73.13% over the last quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Background Information



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

