Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Price Target Decreased by 10.52% to 6.72

The average one-year price target for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) has been revised to $6.72 / share. This is a decrease of 10.52% from the prior estimate of $7.51 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.65 to a high of $6.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.04% from the latest reported closing price of $5.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch Health Companies. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 13.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHC is 0.14%, an increase of 16.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 251,742K shares. The put/call ratio of BHC is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 73,256K shares representing 19.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,756K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 34,666K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,833K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 40.85% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,101K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,507K shares , representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 8,700K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,708K shares , representing a decrease of 80.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 48.73% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 8,452K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,000K shares , representing a decrease of 53.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHC by 35.26% over the last quarter.

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