Bausch Health call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bausch Health (BHC) with 15,833 calls trading, 7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 80.00%. Jan-25 10 calls and Jan-25 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 15,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on February 20th.

