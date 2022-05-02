Bausch Health (BHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bausch Health (BHC) closed at $18.85, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 17.49% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Bausch Health will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bausch Health to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.06 billion, up 1.77% from the prior-year quarter.

BHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $8.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.9% and +1.44%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bausch Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bausch Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Bausch Health is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.19.

It is also worth noting that BHC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Generic Drugs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.