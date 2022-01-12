Bausch Health (BHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bausch Health (BHC) closed at $27.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 13.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bausch Health as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bausch Health to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.22 billion, up 0.22% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bausch Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bausch Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bausch Health is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.3, which means Bausch Health is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BHC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Generic Drugs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.