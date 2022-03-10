Bausch Health (BHC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bausch Health (BHC) closed at $22.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 12.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bausch Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 0.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.06 billion, up 1.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $8.56 billion, which would represent changes of +0.9% and +1.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bausch Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.53% lower. Bausch Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bausch Health is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.38.

Investors should also note that BHC has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Generic Drugs was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

