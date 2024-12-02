News & Insights

Bausch Health Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) has released an update.

Bausch Health Companies has appointed Jonathan Sadeh as the new Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D, highlighting their focus on innovation and excellence. Sadeh, who brings over 20 years of experience in clinical research and drug development, will oversee the R&D process, leveraging his expertise to drive growth and enhance healthcare outcomes. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the company’s position as a leader in innovative healthcare solutions.

