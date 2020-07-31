Bausch Health agrees to pay $45 mln to settle U.S. charges of misleading disclosures

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Canada-based Bausch Health Companies Inc has agreed to pay a $45 million penalty to settle charges of improper revenue recognition and misleading disclosures in Securities and Exchange Commission filings and earnings presentations, the SEC said on Friday.

Three former executives, including the chief executive officer of the company, formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals, also agreed to pay penalties to settle charges against them, the SEC said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham;) ((mohammad.zargham@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BAUSCH HEALTH USA/SETTLEMENT (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.