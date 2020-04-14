Bausch (BHC) Starts Study on Virazole for Coronavirus Infection

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC has initiated a clinical study on Virazole (ribavirin for inhalation solution, USP) in combination with standard-of-care therapy to treat hospitalized adult patients having respiratory distress due to the deadly coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Canada.

The initial study will evaluate the investigational use of the Virazole combo for the given patient population. The study is expected to begin in a few weeks and has been approved by Health Canada.

The open-label, interventional study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Virazole combo in hospitalized patients aged 18 years and above, having tested positive for COVID-19 and suffering from significant respiratory distress due to the infection.

Per the company, ribavirin is a synthetic nucleoside, which stops viral replication. As a result, Virazole may be effective in reducing the severity of the COVID-19 infection.

Notably, Virazole is presently marketed for the treatment of hospitalized infants and young children with severe lower respiratory tract infections caused due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The drug is approved in the United States, Canada and other countries for the given indication.

As the coronavirus pandemic deepens, resulting in more and more deaths with each passing day, the race to develop treatments/vaccines to combat this contagious disease has intensified over the last couple of weeks.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created a havoc worldwide and devastated mankind. There are more than 500,000 people infected in the United States and the death toll has crossed 23,000.

Given the alarming levels of its severity, some approved drugs and pipeline candidates are being tested to see if they are effective enough in treating the infection.

Earlier this month, Incyte INCY announced that it is working with the FDA to initiate a phase III study, RUXCOVID, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Jakafi plus standard-of-care compared to standard-of-care therapy alone in patients with COVID-19-associated cytokine storm. The study will be sponsored by Incyte in the United States and Novartis NVS outside of the country.

Notably, a few other companies are also evaluating their marketed drugs in studies to address the deadly COVID-19. These include Roche’s RHHBY rheumatoid arthritis (“RA”) drug, Actemra, and Regeneron/Sanofi’s RA drug, Kevzara.

We remain optimistic about the developments in the pharma sector as several companies along with global authorities are laboring hard on rolling out a treatment as early as possible to neutralize this deadly virus.

