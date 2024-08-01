Bausch (BHC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bausch Health (BHC) reported $2.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +10.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bausch performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues : $1.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

: $1.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%. Revenues- Total Bausch Health (excl. B+L) : $1.19 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Revenues- Diversified Products : $251 million versus $219.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $251 million versus $219.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Revenues- Solta Medical : $102 million compared to the $100.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.

: $102 million compared to the $100.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year. Revenues- International : $276 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $273.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

: $276 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $273.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Revenues- Salix : $558 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $560.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

: $558 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $560.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Revenues- Product sales : $2.38 billion versus $2.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

: $2.38 billion versus $2.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

: $24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Vision Care : $697 million versus $678.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $697 million versus $678.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Surgical : $209 million compared to the $203.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $209 million compared to the $203.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals : $310 million compared to the $288.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.2% year over year.

Shares of Bausch have returned -15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.