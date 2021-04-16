Markets
Bausch Announces Approval Of VYZULTA In Brazil - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), Bausch + Lomb, and Nicox announced VYZULTA, 0.024%, has received regulatory approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency. It is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The approval of VYZULTA in Brazil marks its tenth regulatory approval.

VYZULTA, or latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution, is now approved in 10 markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb.

