Baupost Group Cuts Stake in Veritiv (VRTV)

Fintel reports that Baupost Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.32MM shares of Veritiv Corp (VRTV). This represents 24.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 24.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.80% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veritiv is $153.00. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from its latest reported closing price of $132.13.

The projected annual revenue for Veritiv is $6,731MM, a decrease of 8.39%. The projected annual EPS is $16.47, a decrease of 26.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritiv. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTV is 0.13%, a decrease of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 14,637K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTV is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,023K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTV by 4.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 389K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTV by 10.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 296K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTV by 12.35% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 291K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 262K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTV by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Veritiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veritiv Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products, and logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.