Baupost Group Cuts Stake in Trilogy Metals Inc.. (TMQ)

Fintel reports that Baupost Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.74MM shares of Trilogy Metals Inc.. (TMQ). This represents 3.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 9, 2023 they reported 7.99MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.62% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trilogy Metals Inc.. is $1.15. The forecasts range from a low of $0.74 to a high of $1.73. The average price target represents an increase of 91.62% from its latest reported closing price of $0.60.

The projected annual revenue for Trilogy Metals Inc.. is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trilogy Metals Inc... This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMQ is 0.03%, a decrease of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.38% to 33,420K shares. The put/call ratio of TMQ is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Paulson & holds 14,327K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 3,912K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 1,153K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing a decrease of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,046K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 781K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019 South32, which is a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within land package that spans approximately 172,636 hectares. The Company has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. The vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.

