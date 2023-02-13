Baupost Group Cuts Stake in Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Fintel reports that Baupost Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.42MM shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH). This represents 16.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 14.53MM shares and 19.49% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.02% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Theravance Biopharma is $12.98. The forecasts range from a low of $9.43 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 25.02% from its latest reported closing price of $10.38.

The projected annual revenue for Theravance Biopharma is $67MM, an increase of 30.62%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theravance Biopharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBPH is 0.15%, an increase of 25.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 65,541K shares. The put/call ratio of TBPH is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Weiss Asset Management holds 7,457K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,237K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 34.65% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 7,012K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,270K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,496K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 58.84% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,919K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing a decrease of 65.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 15.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,646K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

