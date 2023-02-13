Baupost Group Cuts Stake in Outbrain (OB)

Fintel reports that Baupost Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.59MM shares of Outbrain Inc. (OB). This represents 15.47% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 9, 2021 they reported 10.23MM shares and 16.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.20% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outbrain is $6.26. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.20% from its latest reported closing price of $4.88.

The projected annual revenue for Outbrain is $1,043MM, an increase of 1.88%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outbrain. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 11.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OB is 0.12%, a decrease of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.14% to 18,572K shares. The put/call ratio of OB is 5.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,000K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OB by 36.92% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,893K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,087K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OB by 23.50% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 1,076K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 998K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 22.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OB by 1.90% over the last quarter.

