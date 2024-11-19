News & Insights

Bauhaus International to Announce Interim Financial Results

November 19, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:0483) has released an update.

Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for 29 November 2024 to review and approve its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2024. The company will also consider the possibility of an interim dividend, along with other business matters. Investors keen on Bauhaus’ performance should look out for the upcoming announcements on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

