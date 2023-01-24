Markets
Baudax Bio Spikes On Positive Phase Trial Results For BX1000

January 24, 2023 — 10:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) shares are surging more than 58 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced positive results from the phase 2 double-blind, randomised trial for BX1000 for neuromuscular blockade in patients undergoing elective surgery.

Currently, shares are at $5.02, up 59.42 percent from the previous close of $3.15 on a volume of 29,113,498.

