Baudax Bio Spikes On Positive Phase Trial Results For BX1000

(RTTNews) - Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) shares are surging more than 58 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced positive results from the phase 2 double-blind, randomised trial for BX1000 for neuromuscular blockade in patients undergoing elective surgery.

Currently, shares are at $5.02, up 59.42 percent from the previous close of $3.15 on a volume of 29,113,498.

