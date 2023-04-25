News & Insights

Baudax Bio Spikes After Phase 2 Of BX 1000 Trial Meets Primary End Point

(RTTNews) - Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) shares are surging more than 51 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company said its Phase 2 clinical trial of BX1000 met the primary endpoint of readiness of intubation for neuromuscular blockade in patients undergoing elective surgery. The positive results were obtained in all dose levels assessed, the company noted.

The phase 2 trial was a double-blind, randomized, active-controlled clinical trial. Currently, shares are at $2.73, up 45.21 percent from the previous close of $1.88 on a volume of 20,197,002.

